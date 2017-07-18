Powerful opioid suspected in 10-year-old boy's death
A 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood apparently died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis, authorities said Tuesday. But how he came in contact with the powerful drug is a my
KHOU 10:25 PM. CDT July 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Who is interested in buying an NBA franchise?
-
Man dies after jumping off dock into Lake Conroe, authorities say
-
Woman bitten by rabid bat near downtown
-
2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County
-
Community mourns Minneapolis yoga teacher shot by cop
-
What will $305K buy you around town?
-
Second suspect in murder of 79 year old makes court appearance
-
Pct. 4 arming deputies with AR-15 rifles
-
Embankment fails causing heavy delays on Highway 59 in Fort Bend Co.
-
Tuesday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Shocking setback in murder case of 11-year-old Josue FloresJul 18, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
Timeline: The heartbreaking case of Josue FloresJul 18, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
City picking up tab for woman bitten by rabid batJul 18, 2017, 6:42 p.m.