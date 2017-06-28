New program helps connect military to support services

SAN ANTONIO - A new program, a first-of-its-kind in Texas, will provide a network of services for veterans, service members, and their families.

Today, the Institute of Veterans and Military Families and the Alamo Area Council of Governments announced its partnership to launch the new program called TXServes. Through a Walmart Foundation gift of $5 million, the program will be ready by July.

You can go to TXServes.org, put in your information, and a case manager will help direct you to the appropriate service. TXServes provides services to help with education, health care, jobs, and even spiritual services.

"The beauty of this system, this software system, is that it allows full transparency. We'll be able to see when they're providing services, what services they'll be receiving, very importantly, if their needs were met," said Diane Rath, AACOG’s executive director.

Similar programs are operating in other cities but San Antonio will be the first city in Texas to launch the program.

KENS 5 talked to Vietnam veteran Henry Estrada about TXServes. He joined the Navy after graduating high school. Estrada said that when he returned home, it was difficult to find a job. He said that the program will provide a brighter future for veterans.

"Veterans can always use help. They need help with housing, for getting jobs for transitioning from the military to civilian lifestyle, because it may not seem like it but it's a big step. It's a very big step," Estrada said.

You can access the services on the official website or you can call 1-888-SA-4-VETS.

