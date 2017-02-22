New non-profit provides life-saving training and supplies to schools

Students learn live-saving techniques. (Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Round Rock Independent School District students and nurses started life-saving training on Monday to be better prepared for emergencies, like a bus accident or campus shooting.

On President's Day at Stony Point High School, medical professionals used dummies and showed students how to apply tourniquets to stop massive bleeding.

Sadie Meyer is an 11th grader who volunteered for the course.

"I could potentially save someone's life," said Meyer, who wants to be a pediatric surgeon.

Kamryn Gordon worries about what could happen.

"School shootings for sure. Shootings in general, there's been a lot going on recently and it's always best to be prepared," said Gordon.

But it's not just teenagers.

Elaine Douville has been a nurse since 1985. She is a Team Leader for the district.

"You think about it every day when you come in that at any point in time, someone walking through the building could be someone who is out to hurt people," said Douville.

The government rolled out the Stop The Bleed campaign in 2015, which teaches ordinary citizens basic life-saving skills because bystanders are always the first on the scene.

Initially, the training wasn't in schools, and that bothered Dennis May.

"I have a wife that is a school resource officer, and I have a daughter who teaches school, and I have kids at school," said May.

So the FBI agent started the nonprofit group, Life-Saving Technologies. He recruited other experts to help develop a curriculum just for schools. May also raises money to buy medical supplies, like tourniquets, to create trauma kits to hand out to schools.

"It could be a hurricane, a bus accident --Heaven forbid -- an active shooter situation, our EMS [are] some of the best in the country, they respond quickly. Unfortunately, when these events occur, people suffer from massive bleeding and frankly, EMS just can't get there in time," explained May.

(© 2017 KVUE)