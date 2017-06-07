New IVF procedure helps embryo implantation

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- For women trying to conceive, timing can be crucial, especially during in vitro fertilization.

Doctors at the Texas Fertility Center are offering a new procedure that helps determine the best time to implant an embryo.

Mary and Carlton Davenport had several miscarriages and three unsuccessful in vitro fertilization cycles.

But they were not ready to quit.

"When I was a little girl, that's what I wanted to be when I grew up,” said Mary Davenport. “I wanted to be a mom."

Doctors recommended the endometrial receptivity analysis or ERA procedure.

Dr. Kaylen Silverberg said tissue from a woman's uterine lining is removed and protein expressions in cells are evaluated to determine what day during a woman's cycle is best for embryo implantation.

“So really this test has eliminated one of the last remaining variables,” said Dr. Silverberg. “One of the last remaining barriers to IVF.”

More than 200 patients have already used the test at the Texas Fertility Center.

Up to 25 percent or more women undergoing IVF can benefit from the test.

For the Davenports, they were willing to spend several hundred dollars more for one more chance.

"This is what I've always wanted to be -- a mom,” said Davenport. “I just - I love having my little baby in there and feeling him every day and I look forward to meeting him."

The Davenports said they would be willing to try the procedure again for a second child.

Doctors at the Texas Fertility Center say the ERA procedure costs about $700, plus $300 for a biopsy.

