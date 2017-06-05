New app launching in Texas brings birth control to you without the doctor visit

Woman reading contraceptive pill instruction sheet. (Photo: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images, Alice S. / BSIP)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A new app that launched Monday in Texas brings birth control from the tips of your fingers to your front door.

Not only does the app allow connection to physicians, but for insured patients, it also provides delivery of prescriptions to your door step for no additional cost.

In a press release regarding the launch of their app, Nurx said easier access to contraception is one major way to reduce unplanned pregnancies, which according to statistics from Guttmacher Institute, is a big problem in Texas.

A 2015 report from Guttmacher Institute said that 54 percent of all pregnancies in Texas were unplanned in 2010. This cost taxpayers $2.9 billion that year.

“Research shows that the easier and more affordable birth control is, the more women will use it,” Co-founder and CEO Hans Gangeskar said in the press release.

Nurx said their app makes this a reality by reducing the barriers to access birth control for little to no cost.

According to the press release from Nurx, the services of the app are free for users with health insurance, but those who wish to pay out-of-pocket can do so starting at $15 a month.

