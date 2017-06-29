10 TB cases linked to Bush High School

Several students at a Fort Bend I.S.D. high school have tested positive for tuberculosis, and there could still be more students who don’t know they have it. (Photo: KHOU)

ROSENBERG, Texas - Several students at a Fort Bend I.S.D. high school have tested positive for tuberculosis, and there could still be more students who don’t know they have it.

Hundreds of students were tested at George Bush High School in Rosenberg more than a week ago. Of those tests, six came back positive.

Only some Bush High School students’ parents were sent letters and emails earlier this month telling them their kids may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for TB. Only a fraction of the parents notified brought their kids in to be tested.

On May 30, the Fort Bend Health Department learned four individuals with connections to Bush High School tested positive for tuberculosis. Of those, one of them was an active TB case. There were 647 students and faculty members who were identified to have likely been exposed to any or all of those four positive cases.

On June 14, Bush High School sent those letters and emails to hundreds of parents about mass TB testing that would be help on campus five days later. On June 19, 228 students and faculty showed up for testing – a “disappointing” turnout, according to the Fort Bend County Health Department.

Health Department officials say they’ll hold another round of mass testing at the school on Aug. 3. They’re requesting all of the more than 600 students and faculty who were identified the first time to come back.

