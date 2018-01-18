Michael Phelps opens up about depression

Michael Phelps looks on during a press conference at the Molitor swimming pool on Feb. 16. (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Hoping to help others who have struggled with depression, Olympic champion Michael Phelps on Tuesday spoke about how had thoughts of suicide at the height of his record-setting career, and how helping others battle their own depression has been better than any gold medal, CBS Chicago reports.

He spoke at The Kennedy Forum in Chicago on Tuesday as part of a national summit focusing on depression, addiction, and other mental health issues.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, was the main attraction. Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold; but the swimming sensation said, at the height of his Olympic career, he considered killing himself.

After several days holed up in his room, Phelps says he picked himself up and found the strength to admit he had a problem and needed help. He said it's transformed him, and saved his life.

Now, Phelps said his new mission is to talk about his struggles in the hopes of encouraging others to do the same and get help when they need it most.

