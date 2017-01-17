Many Americans worried about losing health insurance

(CBS NEWS) -- President-elect Donald Trump told the Washington Post he’s nearly done with a health insurance plan to replace Obamacare -- but he’s not giving any details yet -- and that has a lot of Americans worried.
As a child, Barbi Appelquist survived liver cancer. But as an adult, insurance companies could reject her based on the pre-existing condition.
She said she spent most of her 20s with basic insurance that covered almost nothing.
“I remember refusing tests because I was afraid I couldn’t pay for it,” she said.
In 2010, the Affordable Care Act enabled Appelquist to find a private insurance that covered her pre-existing condition.
One year later, she was diagnosed with soft-tissue sarcoma.
“I was scared. I was really scared,” she said.
But she wasn’t worried she could not receive the care she needed.
“All that mattered was that I was at a place where the doctors knew what to do and I would be okay, and my family would be okay,” she said.
Congress took the first step to repealing Obamacare last week.
