Technology is making insulin delivery easier, less painful

One in ten Texans is diabetic. Most of those who are treating the illness are forced to stick themselves with a needle several times a day. However, there are alternative treatments that are more convenient and less painful.

John Caldwell found out he was diabetic when he was just 16-years-old.

Charles Chavez had been pre-diabetic much of his life, but just recently became insulin-dependent after having his pancreas removed due to cancer. Neither of them have to deal with multiple insulin injections every day.

They each get their insulin in more convenient ways.



"Technology is getting better and better and allows you to live a fuller life, even though there's no cure on the horizon," said diabetes patient John Caldwell.



The technology Caldwell is talking about is the MiniMed 670G from Medtronic, which he has been testing in a clinical trial. It combines precise insulin delivery with continuous glucose monitoring into one system.



"It is constantly monitoring your glucose levels, and it's adjusting basal rates so that people with diabetes can achieve better control more safely with less mental burden," said Mike Hill, vice president of global marketing with Medtronic.



Caldwell said that mental burden can be embarrassing when you're in public.

"You have to stick yourself in the stomach. If you're comfortable enough, you do it in the restaurant booth. That could be a little bit awkward, especially with strangers."



With the MiniMed 670G, you wear it discreetly on your belt or underneath your clothes.

The pump connects to a very small delivery tube which attaches to the skin on your waist, with only one prick needed a week.

"When you see the shield that shows you the algorithm is working and the pump is automatically adjusting insulin based on your glucose levels," Hill said.

Caldwell said that constant monitoring is especially useful at night when he's sleeping.

"My wife Cheryl worries a lot less about me getting sick overnight because my glucose gets too low," said Caldwell.



Charles Chavez is still getting used to checking his glucose.

"On a regular basis, I have to monitor my blood glucose count before each meal," said Chavez, who is now insulin dependent after his pancreas removal.



He still has to inject himself with insulin at night, but the rest of the day, he uses an inhaler called Afrezza.

"What I like most about this insulin is it's a quicker onset of action, and it does not stay in your body too long. There is less risk of hypoglycemia," said endochrinologist Dr. Shahid Aziz.



It's also discreet.

"No one knows I'm taking insulin unless I tell them. Pop it open, drop in the little capsule, close it and inhale it," Chavez said.

"You don't have to go into the restroom or out in the parking lot and take the insulin out and inject. You can just take a small breath, inhale it and you are done," Aziz said.



Afrezza is available now, but not all insurance companies cover it.

The MiniMed 670G will be available this spring, but you can contact Medtronic now to get on their current system, the 630G, and get priority access to the new system for little to no cost.

