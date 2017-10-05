Mom of six battling brain cancer receives good news

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Kim Vaillancourt, the Town of Tonawanda mother of 6 battling brain cancer, is surpassing all doctors' expectations and has received more good news.

The Vaillancourt family tells WGRZ's Melissa Holmes that the results of her CT and MRI scans this week showed that while the brain tumors are still there, there is no new growth. They also have not spread throughout her body.

Kim was diagnosed in December 2015 with Glioblastoma just days after adopting three children. She and her husband Phil had two children of their own and were expecting a third at the time. She put off treatment to protect her unborn son. Baby Wyatt Eli was born April 4, 2016, and he and all the children are doing well.

The family says they were able to enjoy a trip to the beach last month, their first vacation together as a family of 8.

Doctors gave Kim only 13 months to live after the diagnosis, and now as she approaches 2 years, the Vaillancourts thank everyone for their constant thoughts, prayers and well wishes and just ask for continued prayers.

Kim will undergo another CT scan in 2 months and MRI scan in 6 months.

Kim sent this message to WGRZ's Melissa Holmes on the day of her latest scan:

God has been so gracious and loving to our family! He continues to meet all of our needs! My scans today (Wednesday) were great, there were no changes! Thank you to everyone who keeps praying for us, especially around scan days. God is so good!

Words of encouragement and cards of well wishes can be sent to Jennahrkoch@gmail.com or to 431 Adam St. Tonawanda, NY 14150.

To donate to the Vaillancourt Family's Go Fund Me page, click here.

