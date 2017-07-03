Keeping track of beach bacteria levels

If you plan on hitting the Texas Gulf Coast beaches this summer, watch out for what's in the water.

The State of Texas constantly monitors more than 50 beaches along the Gulf Coast for high levels of "fecal bacteria.”

It can cause dangerous infections, especially for those with sores, cuts, liver disease or diabetes.

Health officials say the levels tend to rise after it rains and they spend a lot of time educating those who aren't aware of the risk.

"I got a little cut and you would think that the salt water would be a healing mechanism for that and it was surprising to kind of learn about some of the bacteria that comes up," said Linda Ingram, a Dallas resident.

Health officials say the risk of infection is low, but they check bacteria levels on a daily basis and update conditions regularly.

