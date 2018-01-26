It's not just the Summer - January is a bad month for head lice too

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - While Summer months may be the first folks think of for head lice infestations, it turns out January can be pretty brutal too.

As Michelle Sunshine and Jessica Evans with Lice Centers of America explained, lice aren't actually seasonal.

"Lice are a constant thing," Sunshine said. "There's no seasonality to it."

But, similar to fall months, there's an increase in the parasites around December/January.

"We see a big boost when kids come back from the holidays," Sunshine said. "You come back from break and that's sort of when the focus comes back onto lice. The parents start noticing it, the teachers notice it and the kids are all back together."

Lice are spread by direct contact from head to head.

"Snuggling, hugging ... little kids putting their heads together while playing video games," Evans said. "That's how they're spread."

Evans and Sunshine said that traditional treatments, like medicated shampoos and pesticides, can help, but the only way to truly clear them all off a child's head is heat.

At their clinic in Austin, Evans and Sunshine use what looks like a complex blow-dryer to dehydrate and kill the lice at all their life stages.

"Basically, we follow a pattern and it just blows hot air on the scalp," Sunshine said. "That dehydrates and kills the nits (eggs) and the lice."

Thankfully, once treated, the lice tend to be dead for good but parents are encouraged to thoroughly clean bedding, clothes and stuffed animals in a washing machine.

Val Zavaleta and her three daughters all experienced this firsthand over the holidays. They were visiting their grandma's house near Dallas when Val discovered the nightmare.

"I parted Rachel's hair and that's when I saw a little something moved," Val said. "I quietly freaked out because I knew what it was."

Val took the girls to a clinic in Austin and they were able to completely wipe out the bugs. Now she checks them every week to make sure they're clear.

"It's nothing to be ashamed of," she said. "It's not cooties."

