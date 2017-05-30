HPD speaks out about prescription drug safety

(Photo: KHOU 11)

The Houston Police Department is teaming up with Walgreens to bring awareness to prescription drug safety.

Their campaign, "Child Safety Starts with YOU!," provides safety tips to parents when using and disposing prescription drugs with children around. It also touches on drug abuse and always being mindful of a prescription's side effects.

Dr. Chidi A., a Walgreens pharmacist, said that certain medicines can mimic the effect of alcohol on the body.

"Some medications make you drowsy, make you talkative and those are the type of medications that we try to tell people do not take it while you're driving," he said. "Because there's a possibility that when somebody sees you, they think you're impaired with alcohol but in fact you're actually under medication."

Doctors and pharmacists usually tell you if its safe to drive while taking your prescription, but always make sure to double check with them.

