How your old iPod can help brighten the life of dementia patients

HOUSTON - Houston, TX -- A senior living center in north Houston is asking people to donate iPods and MP3 players.

Through a state initiative called “Music and Memory”, Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana uses the devices to build custom playlists for residents who suffer from dementia.

So far, 15 patients at the facility have custom playlists, which family members helped caregivers build.

“Music appreciation is in the center of our brain. It is the last thing that’s affected by dementia, so you can have music appreciation almost to the very end. The only thing that’s not affected by dementia is our knowledge of God,” said Mary Sparks, Pathways Memory Care Director.

Whether it’s hard rock or gospel, Sparks says the calming effect of the familiar tunes have reduced the need for anti-anxiety medications.

“They put their headphones on, and you see a smile on their face. It’s amazing to me. I get teary-eyed thinking about it sometimes, because one song can bring back a thousand memories,” she said.

The facility is holding a “Music Drive” to gather enough MP3 players, iTunes gift cards, over the ear headphones, and chargers for all 60 residents who have dementia.

Donations can be made directly to Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana located at 2930 Cypress Grove Meadows Dr., Houston, TX.

The drive will continue until July 12.

For more information, click here: http://www.pathwaysmemorycare.com.

