Hero of Benghazi attack visits San Antonio to talk post-traumatic stress

SAN ANTONIO - Kris Paronto, a CIA paramilitary contractor and former Army Ranger helped save lives September 11, 2012 when the American consulate compound in Benghazi, Libya was attacked by terrorists. Four Americans including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens were killed in that attack.

"I look at the night, the night is always in my head, maybe not the entire thing, but some point of that night is always coming through my head," he said.

Paronto visited San Antonio on Tuesday to help celebrate the Ecumenical Center, a non profit dedicated to helping veterans and their families through counseling and education. The center was recently awarded $1.6 million by the Department of Health and Human Services. The grant will allow the center to reach approximately 29,000 veterans across Texas.

"Because our veterans and their families served our country and gave their sacrifice of duty in combat, some the ultimate sacrifice, it is imperative that we support them each and every step of the way," said Mary Beth Fisk, CEO of the Ecumenical Center.

Paronto hopes that by sharing his struggle with post traumatic stress, he might encourage other service members and veterans to seek help.

"The demons still come sometimes at night, they do. But you think back you have to be able to reach out, you can't do it on your own," he said. "I tried, 2007 I was at one of my lowest points and I tried to handle it on my own and I realized, I couldn't do this."

