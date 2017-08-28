KHOU
Information for people with medical needs; hospital status

KHOU 7:40 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

We know some of you have serious medical needs, upcomiing surgeries, etc. Here's what we know: 

Diabetes issues: If you have diabetes and need insulin or other supplies, call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Medical advice for people with diabetesMore information here

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center: All elective surgical procedures will be cancelled for Tuesday, August 29.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center THI Clinic will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Kirby Glen will be closed Tuesday, August 29 (Wed. not determined yet)

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Transplant Clinics including Hepatology, Heart Failure, VAD and Transplant will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30

Texas Oncology Practice:  Due to the continued severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Harvey, the following local Texas Oncology practices

Closed Tuesday, August 29:

Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Medical Center
Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Memorial City
Texas Oncology-Beaumont
Texas Oncology-Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center
Texas Oncology-Houston Medical Center
Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City
Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast
Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook
Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook Radiation Oncology
Texas Oncology-Katy
 
Closed Wednesday, August 30: 
Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Medical Center
Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Memorial City 
Texas Oncology-Houston Medical Center
Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City
Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast
Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook
Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook Radiation Oncology 
Texas Oncology-Jasper
Texas Oncology-Katy
Texas Oncology-Pearland 
Texas Oncology-Port Arthur
Texas Oncology-Sugar Land 
Texas Oncology-Texas City
 
Appointments will be rescheduled as needed after the storm. Patients in need of immediate assistance can call 888-864-4226.  

