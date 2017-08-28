We know some of you have serious medical needs, upcomiing surgeries, etc. Here's what we know:

Diabetes issues: If you have diabetes and need insulin or other supplies, call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Medical advice for people with diabetes; More information here

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center: All elective surgical procedures will be cancelled for Tuesday, August 29.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center THI Clinic will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Kirby Glen will be closed Tuesday, August 29 (Wed. not determined yet)

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center Transplant Clinics including Hepatology, Heart Failure, VAD and Transplant will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30

Texas Oncology Practice: Due to the continued severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Harvey, the following local Texas Oncology practices

Closed Tuesday, August 29:

Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Medical Center

Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Memorial City

Texas Oncology-Beaumont

Texas Oncology-Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center

Texas Oncology-Houston Medical Center

Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City

Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast

Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook

Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook Radiation Oncology

Texas Oncology-Katy

Closed Wednesday, August 30:

Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Medical Center

Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Memorial City

Texas Oncology-Houston Medical Center

Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City

Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast

Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook

Texas Oncology-Houston Willowbrook Radiation Oncology

Texas Oncology-Jasper

Texas Oncology-Katy

Texas Oncology-Pearland

Texas Oncology-Port Arthur

Texas Oncology-Sugar Land

Texas Oncology-Texas City

Appointments will be rescheduled as needed after the storm. Patients in need of immediate assistance can call 888-864-4226.

