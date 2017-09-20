Heart of a fighter: Prayer chain for little Texas girl goes around the world

HENDERSON, Texas -- At just three years old Camille Wallace Gwartney has impacted people around the world. With the power of social media, Camille’s story has reached people as near as Lindale and Tyler and as far as Nigeria and Scotland.

Camille was born with Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Artery and Major Aorto-Pulmonary Collateral Arteries, (MAPCAS). At only 13 days into her life, she had already undergone surgery to repair those heart defects.

Camille’s fight didn’t stop there.

Just nine and a half months later she had to have another surgery related to her heart condition.

Despite her diagnosis, her family is depending on prayer to get them through.

The community is rallying behind them as she receives treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

While she takes small powerful steps forward her family continues to ask communities all across Texas to keep the prayers coming.

