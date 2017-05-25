Health experts warn of 'superbugs': antibiotic-resistant infections

Health experts say antibiotics resistance is not a problem -- it’s a public health crisis. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Roger Poser is a survivor. A few years ago, he beat lung cancer.

“I’ve probably run my last marathon," he said.

Then a year later, a different type of cancer was detected in Roger’s other lung.

He beat cancer again.

But it was during that second hospital stay, as he was ready to be discharged, that he contracted a bacterial infection called pseudomonas.

“I went home and Googled it, and said, ‘Oh, my God,’” said Roger’s wife, Marsha Poser.

Doctors began the infection with aggressive doses of antibiotics.

“It would hold the infection at bay and he would appear to improve,” Marsha Poser said. “Then he would become resistant and right back on the respirator. They told me he would die.”

Dr. Barbara Murray, an infectious diseases physician with UT Health, says these types of incidents are not rare.

“Pseudomonas is one of our worst organisms for mutating and becoming resistant during therapy," she said.

Dr. Murray says antibiotics resistance is not a problem -- it’s a public health crisis. It’s when bacteria no longer respond to drugs designed to kill them, and that means infections and diseases become harder to treat and more deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says every year, more than 2 million people in the United States fall victim to antibiotic-resistant infections, or superbugs. More than 23,000 deaths are attributed to these infections.

Thankfully, Roger wasn’t one of them. After four months and almost a dozen different antibiotics, one worked.

The Posers are so thankful to all the physicians who cared for Roger, but say it was Dr. Clare Gentry, at Houston Methodist, who eventually found the antibiotic helped him.

“They came in and when I saw that bag go up I thought, ‘This is it,’” Marsha Poser said. “That was like winning the lottery.”

Why is there a growing resistance to antibiotics? For one, doctors say they are overprescribed. They are also used in food-producing animals. And oftentimes, they are added to things like soap, clothing, even toys.

But healthcare professionals also say they are a limited resource. Drug companies aren’t financially motivated to create new ones, as fast as the need grows.

“I’ve got a Viagra, I’ve got a diabetes medication, and I’ve got high blood pressure medication – patients are going to want to take these for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Murray said. “The CEO (of drug companies) answers to stock holders. They don’t answer to the public good.”

Recently, the Infectious Diseases Society of America featured Roger’s story, along with several others, in a report titled Faces of Antimicrobial Resistance. Tap/click here to read the full report.

© 2017 KHOU-TV