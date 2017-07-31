KHOU
Fort Bend ISD hold 2nd round of TB testing

July 31, 2017

RICHMOND, Texas – Hundreds of students in Fort Bend I.S.D. will be undergoing TB testing starting this week.

This before school starts next month.

It's the second round of testing after nearly 700 students and at least 27 faculty at George Bush High School in Richmond were notified they may have been exposed.

It is mandatory for them and begins Thursday.

During the first round last month, 11 people connected to the high school had tested positive.

