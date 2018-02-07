Flu-related death toll at 10 in Houston and surrounding counties

HOUSTON - Ten people have died after being diagnosed with the flu in Houston and surrounding counties this winter season.
Two women in their 60's passed away after they were diagnosed in Houston. Three more people died in Harris County, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s.
In Galveston County, a 61-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman passed away as of Wednesday.
In Montgomery County, three people were confirmed dead from the flu: a man in his 70s, and two county jail inmates. Their ages and genders were not released by officials.
KHOU 11 contacted Chambers County and we are waiting to hear back from health officials. Fort Bend County officials tell us no flu-related deaths have been reported there.
We will update this story if more flu-related deaths are reported and confirmed by officials.
