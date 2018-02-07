Flu-related death toll at 10 in Houston and surrounding counties

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of H1N1 vaccine sit on a table during a drive thru H1N1 vaccination clinic at Doctor's Medical Center November 5, 2009 in San Pablo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Ten people have died after being diagnosed with the flu in Houston and surrounding counties this winter season.

Two women in their 60's passed away after they were diagnosed in Houston. Three more people died in Harris County, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s.

In Galveston County, a 61-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman passed away as of Wednesday.

In Montgomery County, three people were confirmed dead from the flu: a man in his 70s, and two county jail inmates. Their ages and genders were not released by officials.

KHOU 11 contacted Chambers County and we are waiting to hear back from health officials. Fort Bend County officials tell us no flu-related deaths have been reported there.

We will update this story if more flu-related deaths are reported and confirmed by officials.

Related:

Houston father of five dies after getting the flu

CDC: Flu activity reaching highest level in nearly a decade

How do people die from the flu?

'Completely unreal': Family shocked after healthy boy, 12, dies of flu

Why isn't there a universal flu vaccine?

VERIFY: Can you get the flu twice in one season?

Another case of rare side effect in some children who take Tamiflu

Fort Worth father now an amputee after flu complications

© 2018 KHOU-TV