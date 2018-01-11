Flu outbreak prompts hands off Mass in church

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Monashee Frantz)

With 18 flu-related deaths in North Texas, the Fort Worth Diocese has issued limitations for parishioners to avoid spreading the flu.

In a memo sent to all 90 parishes in the Diocese's 28-county North Texas area, the Diocese recommended the following:

The faithful should be encouraged not to hold hands during the reciting of the Our Father

Suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood

Suspend the Sign of Peace handshake

If a non-communicant comes forward for a blessing, the blessing should be given without touching them

The Diocese also says deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to be extra vigilant in hand washing before Mass begins and using hand sanitizer before and after distributing Holy Communion.

