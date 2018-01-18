Flu cancels school for a week in Gunter ISD

GUNTER, TEXAS - The Gunter Independent School District has decided to close for a week to help students recover from the flu. Superintendent Jill Siler told WFAA that one-third of its student population did not attend school or were sent home on Wednesday.

"We're seeing a lot of kids out," said Mitzi Nelson, a parent.

The district has a student population of 932 students. The hardest hit grade levels were first, second, third, fifth and sixth grade levels, according to Siler.

"The flu has always been severe, but we have never seen it like this," said Siler.

District nurse Casey Layman saw 32 students on Wednesday and saw more than 20 students on Tuesday.

"We're seeing cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches," said Layman.

Superintendent Siler had to make the tough decision to shut down the school for a week. WFAA talked to parents who applauded that decision. The students are set to return on Wednesday of next week

In the classrooms, all the students have their stuff out on their desks because a professional cleaning company will take the next few days to really clean and sanitize the schools.

