Five-minute nose job: New procedure offers immediate transformation

HOUSTON - You can get a lot of things in under five minutes: a burger, a cup of coffee, and these days, a nose job.

To most, 34-year-old Jenna Cogdell is an attractive woman, but she doesn't like her nose. She broke it in college.

“This little hump, bump, it's a little bit uneven," Cogdell said, pointing to her nose. "It’s something that bothers me."

So she came to board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sanaz Harirchian for a liquid nose job. The fillers, Dr. Harirchian says, “are all hyaluronic acid fillers which is what your skin is made of. They just differ in their firmness.”

Dr. Harirchian injects the FDA-approved fillers above and below the bump to create a straight profile, and gives Cogdell a little upturn at the tip.

Dr. Harirchian has done about 100 of these. What profiles make good candidates for liquid nose jobs?

“Camouflaging a hump or making the tip stick out more or look more upturned or people who want to add height to their bridge,” Dr. Harirchian said.

Bad candidates are people who want smaller noses. The fillers are the same ones used for lips, to fill out hollows underneath eyes, or to fill out chin lines for more definition.

A liquid rhinoplasty is approximately $650 or more, while a surgical nose job ranges from $6,000 to $10,000.

A liquid rhinoplasty is temporary, lasting 1 to 2 years, but the effect is immediate, so there is no down time.

Cogdell prefers this liquid to the surgical rhinoplasty.

“To make me feel better about my little insecurity and not have to be out for 2 weeks, especially working and being a mom, that's something I can't do," Cogdell said.

Less than 5 minutes later, Cogdell is done. For her, the effect is subtle, for others, it's a bit more dramatic, but as always: beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

