Fitness gets medieval in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - It’s existed for centuries, but now a medieval weapon is being used to help keep some San Antonians fit. A Texas-based company that makes steel maces is showing how one personal trainer in the Alamo City is using them to fight off fat.

Working out can be a lot like preparing for battle. Only the enemy is the bulge.

Now San Antonians are skipping the traditional gym for a good old mace to keep fit.

“It is very medieval,” exclaimed Giselle Calvillo, C.E.O. of MIXFITSA.

Calvillo has been a personal trainer for more than 20 years. But she’s always looking for new ways to push her clients. In this case, she found an old way to get "medieval" on your... well...

“It’s so fun,” Calvillo noted. “Tools like this make me excited to share it with my clients. We’re getting a total upper body workout here.”

But experts say that it takes more than just buying one online. Calvillo was recently certified through the Austin-based company ONNIT.

“If you train effectively, it makes your body more functional to work,” Calvillo explained. “It’s a full, dynamic workout. They come in different weights too, this is a seven pound."

She even showed KENS 5 reporter Karen Grace a few techniques of the primal workout.

“We would love for you to come try it out,” Calvillo said. “And give the steel mace a shot. We are definitely trying to take it up a notch!”

Calvillo says that it's a great way to tone up.

Maces cost about $28 and range from seven to 25 pounds. Experts say that, just like with any workout, consult your doctor before starting a new fitness routine.

For more information, go to MixFitSA.com or email getfit@mixfitsa.com or call 210-548-7734.

