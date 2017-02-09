El Campo High testing students for Tuberculosis

HOUSTON - The State Health Department will be at El Campo High School testing students for Tuberculosis after one student may have contracted the disease.

The health alert stems from a letter that the district sent out Friday. The principal explained how the state is investigating and how it will figure out if other students are infected.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air, most commonly by a cough. Some students may have had close contact with the sick student, which has prompted the testing.

There are two ways to test for TB - through a skin test and blood work. The state is expected to set up a lab at the high school to draw blood.

The disease affects the lungs but if untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body and be deadly. Parents should look for symptoms of weakness, weight loss, fever, night sweats and coughing.

Tb letter by KHOU on Scribd

(© 2017 KHOU)