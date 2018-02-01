Doctors seeing hives in some children before flu

There may be a new way to tell if your child has the flu.

A North Texas mother shared a post on social media saying that her son broke out in hives just before he tested positive for the flu. The child’s doctor reported treating two other children with the same symptoms.

Another doctor offered an explanation for the strange symptom.

“Now hives are not classic for the flu but the body will sometimes have an allergic-type of reaction to a virus which sounds like what happened in this case,” Dr. Julie Linderman said.

Dr. Linderman added that the flu season has been extended into March because there are multiple strains of the virus going around. She also said that the symptoms will generally be the same but the reactions may vary.

© 2018 KENS-TV