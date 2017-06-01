DIY beauty hacks: What's safe for your skin?

DIY products: What's safe for your skin?

AUSTIN, Texas -- More and more people are turning to internet sites like YouTube, in hopes of finding ways to avoid buying expensive skincare products, and instead, replace them with items found in their homes.

But are some of these DIY beauty hacks harmful?

Dr. Rawn Bosley from Westlake Dermatology told KVUE what works for one person might not work for another.

“Whether it's "do it yourself" for your face or your hair, there is some validity to that, but you have to educate yourself,” Dr. Bosley said. “That is a very common issue we see in the office where people applying products that are dangerous for themselves, and we end up having to treat them to get back to normal."

KVUE’s Nicole Rosales gathered a few of the most popular beauty items recommended by Youtubers for Dr. Bosley to breakdown and answer whether or not the products could make a person suffer side effects.

Tara Allen, who is always looking for budget friendly ways to manage her beauty care, tested some of the DIY concoctions.

One alternative recommended by some internet sensations suggests using hairspray to set your makeup. It’s said to ensure a long lasting finish.

But Dr. Bosley says hairspray isn’t good for your skin, it can clog your pores.

“Unless-- maybe it was a one-time thing and I was able to fully cleanse my skin,” Allen said.

The alcohol and chemicals can irritate your skin, drying it out and making it flaky.

“I will give that a strong no. It's too risky, you may damage your face. You may cause yourself to have acne,” Dr. Bosley said.

Another popular hack, using castor oil to promote lash growth.

“It just feels thick and heavy,” Allen said. “I usually use coconut oil.”

Allen says removing castor oil was difficult, and she didn’t like the consistency.

"Moisture can't escape and also oil can't escape, so it increases your risk of developing small trapped oil glands and also pimples and other imperfections of the skin,” Dr. Bosley said.

The oil could make you more prone to develop a stye as well. Dr. Bosley says he does not recommend to use this around your eyes.

When it comes to face cleansers, a common DIY contains a mix of lemon juice and baking soda.

Dr. Bosley says although both ingredients are found in popular company products-- and is generally safe-- if not measured correctly it could create skin issues.

"People may have oily skin, where some have dry skin... and using too much of an acid--or too much of a base can disrupt the PH of their skin, and therefore puts you more at risk for more acne---[and] discoloration.”

One beauty item he says could help combat blemishes and acne scars, raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar. It has properties that remove dead skin cells.

Allen says she has drunk teaspoons of ACV for health reasons but has never used it on her skin.

“People love apple cider vinegar for acne and antibacterial causes,” Dr. Bosely added.

Adding water can help dilute the vinegar for sensitive skin.

Dr. Bosley says it's important to do research, test new products before committing, and talk to a dermatologist to find what's right for your skin type.

© 2017 KVUE-TV