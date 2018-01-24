Cy-Fair ISD taking extra steps to fight the flu

(Photo: KHOU)

Schools are some of the most vulnerable places when it comes to spreading the flu. By Wednesday, the virus had already shut down three school districts in Texas.

At Cypress Park High School and across the Cy-Fair Independent School District – faculty and staff members are taking extra measures to fight the virus.

The bell rings as students pour into the halls of Cypress Park High School and inside the cafeteria – custodial staff members were busy working Wednesday, wiping away germs to help keep student healthy.

"We have an established protocol," said Cy-Fair ISD Director of Operations Tammy Blankenship.

It goes into place whenever there's a threat of an outbreak like the flu.

"We have trained staff that come in and we disinfect from ceiling to floor all areas of the school to make sure that everything is decontaminated," Blankenship said.

The focus is on the most germ-infested areas.

"All of your desktops, all of the locker rooms, cafeteria, all of the high touch zones," Blankenship said.

They treat them with microfiber and hospital-grade disinfectant. Crews clean the cafeteria between lunch periods and the classrooms and other areas every night.

The extra steps have led to things calming down quite a bit in the school nurse's office.

"I've excluded about a total of two to three students – so one a week, which is pretty good," said school nurse Megan Avie.

That's since finals week – but it was far worse before that.

"The week before Christmas, the most kids I excluded in one day was 8," Avie said.

Those students all showed flu like symptoms. So Avie reached out to the head custodian so they could fight to keep the virus from spreading.

"I was talking to him daily, just to let him know I was still seeing a lot of kids, just make sure he was getting with the staff and make sure they're hitting every desktop, cafeteria table," Avie said.

Based on the recent numbers, staff say so far, the added measures are working well.

They are also encouraging everyone - students, staff, and parents - to be diligent in washing their hands and asking that anyone who feels sick or suspects they have the flu - to stay home until they feel better.

