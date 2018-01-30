Cranky? Blame it on the moon

A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on Oct. 8, 2014 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Super, Blue, Blood Moon and a Lunar eclipse will occur for the first time in nearly 100 years on January 31, 2018 and it might have you feeling a little uneasy, and health reporter Val Lego goes into detail as to why you might feel that way.

There is scientific evidence that supports why you may feel "off" during this celestial event. Our bodies are made up of 70-percent water and have their own tides just like the ocean which helps to contribute to feeling a little bit off.

The celestial event can also affect your sleep -- not just because the moon is brighter but because fluctuating hormones can keep you awake -- and that goes for both men and women.

Those same fluctuating hormones can also lead to migraines for those who suffer from them.

Finally, the celestial event can affect your sex drive -- which is why there is usually a baby boom about 9 months after these kinds of moon phenomenon happen.

