Conjoined twins thrive in NICU at Texas Children's

Image courtesy of family.

HOUSTON- The conjoined twin girls delivered at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women last month are doing well and breathing on their own.

Callie and Carter Torres were delivered on Jan. 30 at 11:39 a.m. The twin girls are conjoined at the abdomen and through their lower extremities.

They were born at 37 weeks, weighing 4.5 pounds each. They were welcomed into the world by their parents, Chelsea and Nick, and big brother, Jaysin.

“The delivery went smoothly and the girls are doing well. Both are breathing on their own in our NICU,” said Texas Children’s neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Davies.

The twins are currently being cared for in the level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Texas Children's. The hospital said several multidisciplinary teams are caring for the babies as they grow.

(© 2017 KHOU)