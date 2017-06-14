College student receives life-saving gift from young girl

After recently graduating from Aledo High School, Cameron Caldwell was making plans for his freshman year at Texas A&M when he got a phone call that changed everything.



“It was unbelievable," he said. "I was taken aback. It was crazy.”



The call came from someone Cameron didn't even know, a shy, quiet sixth grader named Taylor Hart.



Taylor has Type I diabetes.



It's one of the rarest and most dangerous forms of the disease. In fact, over the past couple years, nearly a half dozen college students have died in their sleep because no one was around to help.



So when Taylor found out about diabetes service dogs, she wanted one.



The dogs can sense when someone's blood sugar is at a dangerous level and save their life.



Unfortunately, the dogs cost about $15,000. Still, Taylor was determined to have one. She started selling t-shirts to collect money. She was getting close to her fundraising goal when she decided she didn’t want the dog anymore.



She changed her mind when a teacher said there was a kid with Type I diabetes about to leave for college: Cameron Caldwell.



"It dawned on her [that] Cameron needs this dog more than I do," said Taylor's mom, Jennifer Hart.



“It might save his life someday," Taylor added.



Taylor called Cameron immediately.



“I was like, ‘Really?'" Cameron said. "It was crazy.”



Taylor raised some of the money selling T-shirts. The local Lions’ Club, anonymous donors and Cameron’s family members made their own large donations. Other people around town pitched in, too.



In all, Taylor raised about $17,000. She used most of the money to buy Cameron a dog for college and saved the rest to help someone else next year.



“It’s a big deal because it’s saving somebody," Taylor said quietly.



She's so soft-spoken that she's proving sometimes the best medicine is to humbly give.

