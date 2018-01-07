CDC: Texas one of 26 states reporting 'high flu activity'

(Photo: Sasha_Suzi, Thinkstock Images, Sasha_Suzi)

HOUSTON - Texas is one of 26 states reporting "high flu activity", according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is also one of 46 states where the flu is considered widespread. Houston Health Department officials report ten percent of all emergency room visits are due to flu-like symptoms.

The virus has been keeping healthcare providers very busy at American Family Care Urgent Care near the Heights.

“I’m seeing more than I’ve seen in a long time, and I’ve been doing this many years,” said Annie Robertson, Emergency Nurse Practitioner at AFC Urgent Care.

Robertson says 75 percent of patients have complained of flu symptoms lately. They’re going through dozens of flu tests a day.

“’Fever, body aches, 'I hurt. I hurt in my chest and my back and my legs.' 'I can deal with everything else except the pain,’ is primarily the biggest reason people are seeking help,” said Robertson.

Health Department officials say the best way to protect against the virus is to get the flu shot.

If you think you are sick, you should see a healthcare provider. Anti-viral medications can reduce the severity of the illness if started early, according to experts.

The states in red have reported to have high number of influenza cases, according to the CDC. (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

