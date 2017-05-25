CDC: Alzheimer's deaths increased nearly 55% from 1999 to 2014

Most adults with Alzheimer’s are 65 years or older. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

More people are dying from Alzheimer's disease, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Deaths from Alzheimer’s Disease report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, showed Alzheimer’s deaths increased by 54.5% from 1999 to 2014.

Christopher Taylor, lead author on the study, said “having more older adults in the U.S. equating to more Alzheimer’s deaths, isn’t surprising.” What is surprising is the increased rate of death when researchers adjusted for age, he said.

Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said this data could be misleading because doctors are much better at diagnosing the disease today than they were years ago.

"People are more aware," Devi said. "We are able to a make diagnosis much earlier."

Devi said she's seeing an increasing number of people concerned about Alzheimer's, including those with no observable signs. While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, modern treatment can slow its progression.

Taylor said awareness is a possible factor, as well as old age. Death by heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death, is decreasing.

"As people live longer, it’s possible that people are living longer and their increased age is putting them at risk for Alzheimer’s," Taylor said.

Alzheimer's, a fatal form of dementia, accounted for 3.6% of all deaths in 2014. While it's not a leading cause of death among seniors, those who have it do require extreme care.

The CDC data noted the percentage of those who died at home increased from 13.9% in 1999 to 24.9% in 2014.

"As the number of older Americans with Alzheimer’s disease rises, more family members are taking on the emotionally and physically challenging role of caregiver than ever before," CDC acting Director Anne Schuchat said in a release. "These families need and deserve our support.”

Caring for a loved one with the disease is a 24/7 responsibility and caregivers, who are often spouses, need help and breaks for their own wellbeing, Devi said.

“Caregiver support is something that we don’t do enough of as a society,” Devi said.

Alzheimer's disease most often affects those 65 and older, and symptoms vary.

"When you have a brain illness and you have a complex brain illness like Alzheimer’s, you have so many different symptoms," Devi said. "It’s not as easy as forgetfulness."

Those who "feel their brain isn't working right" should see a doctor, she said. Symptoms could be as subtle as trouble multitasking.

Counties with the highest death rates tied to Alzheimer's were in the Southeast, followed by the Midwest and West Coast, the CDC reported.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM