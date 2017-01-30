Cardboard baby boxes could allow safe sleep for babies

With the U.S. way behind other countries in infant morality, an unusual idea to keep babies safe is spreading: cribs made of cardboard boxes. CBS NEWS

(CBS NEWS) -- Every year, about 3,500 babies in the U.S. die in sleep-related incidents, often involving blankets or toys blocking the flow of oxygen.

New Jersey is hoping to lower that number with help from a simple cardboard box that doubles as a crib.

In Camden, N.J., Dolores Petersen became one of the first people in the state to pick up a free box for her newborn.

“She was just chillin’ in there, looking everywhere,” Petersen told correspondent Tony Dokoupil. “I thought she’d scream, but she didn’t. She liked it.”

She admits that it felt a little strange putting five-week-old Arabella in a crib made of cardboard.

