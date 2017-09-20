Cancer patient receives free and unique eyebrow beauty procedure

A San Antonio woman fighting cancer got her eyebrows back thanks to a free procedure. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - After surviving open heart surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, a San Antonio mother was treated to a unique beauty procedure.

She lost her eyebrows after chemotherapy.

“People did stare at me,” said 31-year-old Vanessa Pedraza.

Not only was she battling thymus cancer, she felt like she was losing her beauty.

"There was hair all over the pillow, and I started losing brows and lashes. It wasn't me anymore,” she said.

Chemo caused her to lose her hair. Hope came when she saw her cousin "Snapchatting" an eyebrow "microblading" procedure with Becky Ozuna.

It is a form of tattooing, but with hair-like strokes for a natural looking brow. The best part? Pedraza didn't have to pay a dime.

“We microbladed her eyebrows ten weeks ago,” said Ozuna. “There's a program called 'Pay With A Smile.' I do one free [procedure] for a cancer patient a month,” she said. “Eyebrows are an important part of the face. People don't realize it until they lose them."

Pedraza also survived open heart surgery last January. While she still isn't cleared of cancer, she's grateful every time she looks in the mirror.

“I feel more complete,” said Pedraza.

For more information on the procedure, visit Ozuna's Facebook page.

