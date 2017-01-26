Breweries team up with Health Museum for pub crawl

Next Thursday night The Health Museum becomes the place for local beer.

The museum is hosting a Beer Science event during which local beer expert and author Chad Pilbeam of Beer Logic will give humorous, informative presentations on the history of beer and its health benefits.

There will also be plenty of tastings of local brews.

The beer event at The Health Museum is free. Attendees must be at least 21.

