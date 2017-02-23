Bluebonnets, other wildflowers blooming earlier than normal

Feb. 16 snapshot: First Bluebonnet (Photo: Submitted by: Janet Tidwell)

AUSTIN, Texas -- It's not even Spring yet in Texas, yet wildflowers are already in bloom! With the current weather in Austin, experts told KVUE locals should expect them to stay in bloom for longer this year!

"It brings a lot of joy to the senses,” said Lee Clippard with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

It's time to stop and smell the wildflowers!

"We're about a week or two, or even three weeks even early this season, depending on where you are,” said Andrea Delong-Amaya, Horticulture Director at the center.

Not all of the trees and flowers were in bloom, but experts said this is just the beginning. Delong-Amaya said most likely, there will be a super-sized wildflower season this year.

"We're seeing a lot of flowers already, which is very exciting, a little bit off and unusual,” she said.

Delong-Amaya said there are two reasons for the early bloom – rain and warmth.

"Rain is the biggest key, the warmer weather is making everything bloom a bit sooner, but the rain is going to sustain it,” said Delong-Amaya.

Even some flowers that usually peak in April are blooming now. Experts at the Wildflower Center said they wished the KVUE News camera had smell-o-vision!

“We have Mexican plums that smell really sweet, these have a real light scent,” said Clippard.

He called flowers the fairest thing in nature.

"They are beautiful and they are so supportive of our vast ecosystem of other animals, pollinators, butterflies, bees, so they're really important for our environment,” said Clippard.

However, what is it about Texans and their affinity for wildflowers?

"The color, the smell, it's nature -- mother earth telling us that she's thankful,” said Shelby Taylor, Austin resident.

Experts said the only thing that could hinder wildflower season is a cold snap this Spring, which could happen.

According to their wildflower forecast, along with bluebonnets, they predict a strong year for the pink evening primrose, the golden groundsel, the Mexican plum, the Carolina Jessamine, Spiderworts, Texas redbuds, and baby blue-eyes.

