Blind South Texas boy regains sight thanks to new technology

CIBOLO - A boy who developed a rare disorder that burned his body from the inside out and left him blind, has regained the power of sight.

KENS 5 first introduced you to Levi Gutierrez back in 2015. He was 11-years-old at the time of the interview at his home in New Braunfels.

Levi's mother, Kelly, said that her son had been taking a new medication to control his seizures but it had adverse effects that nearly cost him his life. Levi's organs began failing and his skin developed severe and painful blisters.

"The doctor saw us and said, had we not have gotten there that day, he would have died on us the next day," Kelly recalled.

Doctors diagnosed him with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare skin disorder that can be caused by a reaction to a medication or an infection. Doctors told Kelly that the new medication was likely to blame for the condition.

Levi spent six months at a hospital in Galveston getting treatment. He lost 85 percent of his skin, his tear ducts were burned, and his corneas were scratched off. He no longer had vision in his left eye and had just 5 percent vision in his right eye.

Nearly three years since the first interview, KENS 5 caught up with Levi and his family at their new home in Cibolo. He's still unable to see in his left eye but the vision in his right eye is dramatically improved thanks to a pair of specialized glasses.

"It's kind of like VR glasses because you have a screen in here and wherever you move your head, that's where the picture goes," Levi said.

The eSight glasses allow Levi to zoom, adjust lighting, and even take pictures of images around him.

He described the moment he tried them on for the first time:

"It was breathtaking because, honestly, when you go blind, your memories go blind too because you need your eyesight to picture them clearly. Once I got that back, all my memories came clear again. I could see all my memories again. My childhood and all the good times I spent with my family."

Kelly said that she was overcome with emotion when she realized that her son could see again.

"It's hard to explain,” she said. “Just the sense of fulfillment you have. He's going to be able to have something back that was taken from him way too soon. It should never have been.”

Back in 2015, Levi said that he wanted to become a photographer, but he's changed his mind since then. Now he wants to become a lawyer.

Levi said that he's looking forward to going back to school.

"Honestly, I hated school. I missed school all my life and I want to go to Harvard so I can help other people who need help from me,” he said.

Levi's family has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the medication.

KENS 5 originally reported in 2015 that the family lost the suit. But they said that the litigation continues and they cannot comment about it.

For more about the eSight glasses that restored Levi’s vision, click here for the official website.

© 2018 KENS-TV