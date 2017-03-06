Are you drinking plant blood? What chlorophyll can do for you

HOUSTON – Chlorophyll is essentially plant blood and does wonders for the human body, said nutrition expert April Ree, who is also the executive chef at Deer Lake Lodge.

It balances your internal systems, Ree said, and even controls body odor – lessening the need for deodorant, she said.

Ree was on KHOU 11 News This Morning educating viewers because March is National Nutrition Month.

Ree also talked about which fruits and veggies are not worth the price of organic.

In short, produce with thick skins do not have to be organic because farmers are less likely to spray them with pesticides, Ree said.

While berries, apples and other thin-skinned produce should be organic, Ree said.

For more info, visit:

http://www.oceansofabundance.com/ and https://deerlakelodge.com/

