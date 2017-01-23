Aetna-Humana $37B merger blocked over fear it would harm consumers

A federal judge Monday at least temporarily blocked the proposed $37 billion mega-merger between U.S. health insurance industry giants Aetna and Humana, ruling that the transaction would reduce competition for consumers.

Although the decision can be appealed, the outcome could have significant ramifications on how U.S. seniors purchase Medicare health insurance coverage, as well as on insurance options available to individuals who don't have employer coverage.

"In this case, the government alleged that the merger of Aetna and Humana would be likely to substantially lessen competition in markets for individual Medicare Advantage plans and health insurance sold on the public exchanges," U.S. District Court Judge John Bates wrote in his 156-page ruling. "After a 13-day trial, and based on careful consideration of the law, evidence, and arguments, the Court mostly agrees."

The judge based his decision enjoining the merger on identification "overwhelming market concentration figures" the merger would generate and evidence of head-to-head competition between Aetna and Humana that would be eliminated if the deal was permitted to go forward to completion.

Aetna, Humana face federal antitrust lawyers in court "The companies' rebuttal arguments are unpersuasive," wrote Bates, concluding that federal regulation would be insufficient to keep the merged firms from raising prices or cutting benefits.

The judge also ruled that neither new health insurance competitors nor divestitures the companies proposed to address anti-trust concerns would replace competition eliminated under the merger.

In response, Aetna spokesman T.J. Crawford said "we're reviewing the opinion now and giving serious consideration to an appeal, after putting forward a compelling case" in the non-jury anti-trust trial before Bates in December.

Humana and the Department of Justice, which opposed the merger on anti-trust grounds, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the decision.

Bates' opinion marks a significant setback for the companies, which last year announced the proposed deal to create the largest seller of Medicare Advantage plans, covering more than 4.1 million seniors.

At the same time, the decision represents legal vindication for the U.S. Department of Justice , which fought Hartford, Conn. -based Aetna's proposed takeover of Louisville, Ky. -based Humana during the Obama administration. It is not immediately clear whether the new Trump administration will take a similar legal view regarding any appeal.

The decision could at least theoretically influence the Department of Justice's pending anti-trust battle to block the merger of health insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on similar legal grounds. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is expected to issue a ruling this month on that merger following a non-jury trial late last year.

