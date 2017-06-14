'Active tuberculosis' at George Bush HS, students to be tested

Photo: KHOU

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- Some students at George Bush High School will be tested for tuberculosis, health officials said.

According to Fort Bend County Health an Human Services, they are conducting a routine public health investigation at the school, "as a result of active tuberculosis."

They said protocol requires an investigation for possible infections from close contacts of the source case. The testing will take place on Monday, June 19.

Letters were sent to the families of students who need to be tested. There was also a letter sent to the families of students who don't need testing.

Officials said testing positive doesn't mean you have TB, instead it means the person was just exposed to the bacteria and is infected.

What is tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria. It typically causes a disease of the lungs, but can affect other organs of the body. While tuberculosis can be spread from person to person, it usually takes prolonged close contact with a person with active disease. It is not spread as easily as a cold, flu or measles, but may be spread if droplets coughed or sneezed into the air reach the lungs of another person.

Symptoms of tuberculosis disease include persistent and productive cough lasting more than two weeks, unexplained fevers, night sweats, unexplained weight loss or coughing up blood. Anyone with these symptoms should go to their health care provider. Others who are not considered to be at risk, but who desire a medical evaluation, may visit their private physician or a health department clinic.

(Source: Fort Bend Co. Health and Human Services)

© 2017 KHOU-TV