About 680,000 Oball Rattles recalled due to choking hazard

Recalled rattles (CPSC.gov)

Kids II has issued a recall on its Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

Incidents/Injuries:

42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

What should you do?

Consumers should immediately take these recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.



Where are these sold?

Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Other Recalls:

► Fisher-Price infant cradle swings recalled because of fall hazard

► Little Tikes recalls toddler swings due to fall hazard

Consumer Product Safety Commission