A matter of risk: Radiation, drinking water and deception

It's the water you drink, clean in and pay for. It's the water you rely on, because you have to have it.

For the past year the KHOU 11 News I-Team has been investigating the quality of the tap water in Texas.

What they found was surprising: That many of the state's communities have a real problem with radioactive contamination in their local drinking water.

However, the team also discovered that many of those consuming it didn't know they were also being exposed to a health risk.

With these latest discoveries, KHOU 11 News is presenting Investigative Reporter Mark Greenblatt’s findings in a comprehensive one-hour special.

In the program (seen in the attached video in five parts), you'll find out how state scientists found some of Texas’ water could pose a 1 in 400 cancer risk.

You'll also find out how neighborhoods across the state have been getting illegal amounts of a particularly damaging form of radiation, an exposure that some say was “covered-up” by Texas officials.

We’ll present how water with under-the-legal-limit amounts of radiation still might not be “safe”.

You'll read about how concentrated "bursts" of radiation could be released into your home, from water pipes that become "a hidden risk" themselves.

You’ll also hear from the nation’s top radiation and health experts, learn the risks and even what to do if your water is contaminated.

Lastly, you’ll see the KHOU 11 News I-team ask local and state government officials the questions that you want answered.

