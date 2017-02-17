64-year-old woman gives birth to healthy twins in Spain

One of the newborn twins is diapered soon after delivery. RECOLETAS HOSPITAL VIA YOUTUBE

(CBS NEWS) - Doctors say a 64-year-old woman has given birth to a healthy set of twins at a hospital in Spain — her second successful pregnancy in the span of 6 years.

The woman, who is only being identified by the initials M.I.A., delivered the babies via cesarean section at Recoletas Hospital in Burgos on Tuesday. Doctors say both babies, a boy and a girl, are in “perfect health.”

In a statement, the hospital called it an “exceptional case.”

The delivery was a coordinated effort involving a medical team that included two gynecologists, two pediatricians, two midwives and a handful of nurses.

It’s the second time the woman has given birth at Recoletas Hospital at an unsually advanced age. In 2011, at the age of 58, she gave birth to her first daughter.

Spanish newspaper Diario de Burgos reports the woman’s daughter has been in the custody of local authorities since 2014 because she didn’t attend school and was not properly cared for.

