6-year-old receives Texas' first legal delivery of medical cannabis oil

(The Texas Tribune) -- A six-year-old Texan on Thursday became the first person in the state to receive a legal delivery of medical cannabis — more than two years after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law legalizing the sale of a specific kind of cannabis oil to Texans with intractable epilepsy.

State law now narrowly allows for the sale of oils with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive element in marijuana known as THC, and high levels of cannabidiol, a non-euphoric component known as CBD that is used to treat epilepsy and other chronic medical conditions. In late 2017, the Texas Department of Public Safety authorized a total of three dispensaries to begin growing and distributing the product.

Knox Medical, a dispensary in Schulenburg, made Thursday’s delivery.

“For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over,” said José Hidalgo, the founder and CEO of Knox Medical. “This is a historic day for Texas and we will work tirelessly to uphold the trust and responsibility the state has placed in Knox Medical.”

