29 flu deaths recorded in Travis County, activity still high

AUSTIN - According to a report from Austin Public Health, 29 influenza deaths have been recorded in Travis County as of Feb. 5.

Of those 29 deaths, none were associated with pediatric patients.

Other findings of the report include:

- Flu activity remains high and widespread in Travis County.

- The percentage of specimens testing positive by rapid antigen tests for influenza in Travis County is 39.4 percent.

- Statewide, the number of patient visits due to influenza-like illness is around 14 percent.

- The dominant strain in Texas is A(H3N2), while A(H1N1) and B are co-circulating.

- Flu activity remains widespread across the U.S. and is likely to continue for several more weeks.

- The CDC still recommends the flu vaccination, even for those who have already been sick.

More information on the APH report can be found here.

According to Williamson County reports, flu activity is moderate in the area.

