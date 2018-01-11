Five flu-related deaths confirmed in Houston area

Flu vaccine (Stock image) (Photo: File, Custom)

HOUSTON - Four flu-related deaths have been confirmed in the Houston area.

According to the City of Houston Health Department, two women in their 60's have died. One woman passed at the end of November 2017 and the other at the end of December.

Harris County Health has confirmed there have been two deaths in the county as well. The county did not release details on the victims other than they were both adults.

A fifth victim, a man in his 70's died on January 9 at a local hospital, according to the Montgomery County Health Department.

