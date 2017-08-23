10 new TB cases at Bush High School after second round of tests

Several students at a Fort Bend I.S.D. high school have tested positive for tuberculosis, and there could still be more students who don’t know they have it. (Photo: KHOU)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- A second round of testing on students and staff at George Bush High School in Fort Bend has resulted in 10 new positive TB cases being identified.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services says it is continuing the investigation of contacts to active tuberculosis at the campus.

A previous mass screening in June led to 10 active cases being discovered, bringing the August total to 20 cases.

"It is not possible to determine if all 20 infections are related to the active cases at George Bush High School or from other exposures. However, all can be evaluated and offered preventive medication," FBCHHS stated in a press release.

Check back for updates to this developing story. Previous story from July 2017 follows.

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of students and dozens of faculty members at George Bush High School in Fort Bend ISD will not be allowed to start the school year unless they come to campus on Thursday to be tested for tuberculosis.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services determined 647 students and 27 faculty members possibly had contact with individuals with active TB cases.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease which spreads by inhaling airborne, microscopic droplets or saliva that originate in the mouths of infected individuals. It is more difficult to contract than the common cold, but it is contagious.

Four people linked to the high school were determined to have had contagious active TB in late May.

The school district sent letters and emails to the hundreds of students requesting they come to the campus on June 19 for testing.

The turnout was much worse than health department officials had hoped. Only 228 students showed up to have their blood drawn.

"The fact that we found out about the infectious case May 30, two days before school broke out, is kind of the worst possibility,” said Fort Bend County Heath and Human Services deputy director Kaye Reynolds. “These children will not be able to go into school at the beginning of the school year unless they have undergone the investigation process.”

Eleven students tested positive for the TB bacteria following the June 19 tests at the school, however, none of them had become active cases yet.

“TB is a very serious disease and part of it is because it is hard to treat,” Reynolds said. “It can spread to all parts of the body and cause all sorts of issues including bone, organs, brain and so forth.”

There is no vaccination or preventative care available in the United States for tuberculosis.

Signs and symptoms of active TB include:

Coughing that lasts three or more weeks

Coughing up blood

Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Loss of appetite

Tuberculosis can also affect other parts of your body, including your kidneys, spine or brain. When TB occurs outside your lungs, signs and symptoms vary according to the organs involved. For example, tuberculosis of the spine may give you back pain, and tuberculosis in your kidneys might cause blood in your urine.

An estimated 2 billion people have the latent or inactive TB bacteria that can cause tuberculosis, but their immune system prevents them from becoming sick. There are no symptoms and it's not contagious, but it can turn into active TB so treatment is important.

Treatment for TB must be monitored by the health department and can last up to two years.

Drug-resistant strains of TB have become more prevalent in recent years. These untreatable strains have been present in Fort Bend County in the past.

All George Bush High School students who received letters stating they would need to be tested must have their blood drawn on Aug. 3. This includes those previously tested on June 19. Those who tested positive for TB are exempt from this week’s tests. Health department workers will perform the tests from noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

