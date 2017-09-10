HCTRA: Sam Houston Tollway southbound to reopen Sunday night

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said they plan to reopen four southbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway Sunday night, reopening a major traffic thoroughfare just in time for the Monday morning commute.

The northbound lanes reopened Thursday night.

At one point last week, the entire tollway was under at least 14 feet of water. TxDOT and HCTRA brought in pumps to clear the water, but the southbound lanes also needed structural repairs.

A MONTH'S work of road repair in just FOUR DAYS! @HCTRA plans to fully open Sam Houston Tollway by TONIGHT!! 🚙🚙 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/SWIk2rmZyi — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) September 10, 2017

Crews have worked through the weekend to finish those repairs. HCTRA didn't set a specific time the southbound lanes will reopen, but said it would be sometime Sunday night.

They said the right lane and the southbound Memorial entrance ramp will remain closed.

As for other road closures in the area, TxDOT said a portion of Highway 6 is still sed north of I-10, and will likely remain closed until the end of the month. There is still water over the road from Clay Road to Park Row.

Thousands of Houston ISD students and teachers will head back to school Monday, adding to the traffic expected on the roads in the morning.

