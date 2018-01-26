HOUSTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in north Houston Friday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

We're told the incident happened at a food store on Veterans Memorial Drive near Bammel North Houston Road.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and it is unclear if any suspects are in custody.

We are investigating a multiple-victim shooting outside DJ Food Store (Bammel N Houston and Vets Memorial). PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/oL5AzBGe3Q — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 27, 2018

This is a developing story and we will provides updates as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU-TV