HCSO: One dead, two injured in shooting in north Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:12 PM. CST January 26, 2018

HOUSTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in north Houston Friday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

We're told the incident happened at a food store on Veterans Memorial Drive near Bammel North Houston Road. 

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and it is unclear if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and we will provides updates as more information becomes available. 

